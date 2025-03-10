Alabama Barker has a new man, and it is not Bhad Bhabie's baby's father.

The influencer and rapper went public with her new man, UCLA football player Scooter Jackson, in a series of posts to her TikTok account. So far, she has posted tow videos with her new man.

In the first clip posted to her TikTok account, she can be seen dancing with Jackson in a red night shirt.

In another clip posted to her account, Barker can be seen dancing on Jackson as she is in his lap and wearing the same red shirt as the previous TikTok.

The reveal of her new man comes as Barker and Bhad Bhabie continue their ongoing feud. It ignited in late 2024 over allegations involving Bhad Bhabie's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of engaging in a relationship with Vaughn while she was undergoing cancer treatment, labeling Barker a "homewrecker." Barker refuted these claims, asserting that Vaughn had misrepresented his relationship status.

The dispute escalated into a musical confrontation with the release of diss tracks. In January 2025, Bhad Bhabie released "Over Cooked," a track containing veiled criticisms believed to be aimed at Barker.

Barker responded with "Cry Bhabie," directly addressing Bhad Bhabie and intensifying the rivalry. Bhad Bhabie countered with "Ms. Whitman," a track accompanied by a provocative music video featuring a Travis Barker lookalike.

The feud has attracted attention from various celebrities. Kanye West publicly denied involvement in the dispute after rumors suggested he contributed a verse to Bhad Bhabie's diss track, clarifying that he only approved the use of a sample from his song "Carnival.

Bhad Bhabie has faced her own set of person setbacks recently as Vaughn was shot in the hand while in a Los Angles strip club and after a brawl with her mother was caught on camera.