Bhad Bhabie and her mother, Barbara Bregoli, were involved in a physical altercation at the rapper's home, with the entire incident captured on video.

The footage, which Bhad Bhabie briefly shared online before deleting, shows the two engaging in a tense fight inside her living room.

In the clip, Bregoli is seen coming down the stairs, attempting to move past a doggy gate, when Bhad Bhabie suddenly strikes her from behind. The altercation quickly escalates, leading to a chaotic struggle in the living room, with dogs barking frantically in the background. At one point, Bregoli appears to put her daughter in a headlock.

According to Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, the fight started after Bregoli allegedly called her late Black friend a racial slur. She addressed the situation on social media, explaining, "Y'all think I condone this s**t I don't," per TMZ.

Sources close to the rapper's mother, however, dispute the claim, stating she never used any slurs and that the video is actually from July of last year. The fight reportedly occurred shortly after Bhad Bhabie, 21, shared footage of herself being attacked by her ex, Le Vaughn.

The argument was said to be over whether Bhad Bhabie should attend the funeral of a friend. Bregoli was reportedly against it, partly because Le Vaughn would be there, and she had unresolved issues with the deceased. Despite her mother's wishes, Bhad Bhabie attended, per the insider. Since then, the two have reconciled and even celebrated Christmas together.

The outlet shares Bregoli reportedly believes Le Vaughn manipulated Bhad Bhabie into posting the fight video to push her away from her family. Meanwhile, the "Get Like Me" rapper recently claimed to be done with Le Vaughn for good, promising to never reconcile with him, although she later deleted the post.