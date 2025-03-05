Bhad Bhabie's on-and-off boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn, is recovering after being wounded in a shooting that occurred inside a Los Angeles strip club, according to a report.

TMZ has learned that the incident took place early Wednesday morning at Sam's Hofbrau, near downtown L.A. Reports indicate that an argument broke out between two groups of men while they were inside the venue, which quickly escalated when gunfire erupted.

According to the LAPD, the altercation did not end inside the club. It spilled out into the street, where more shots were fired, leaving two individuals injured. Le Vaughn sustained a gunshot wound to his hand, while another person was struck in the shoulder. Law enforcement officers were nearby and attempted to apprehend a suspect seen fleeing in a white G-Wagon, but the driver managed to escape by entering the 10 Freeway.

Authorities confirmed that Le Vaughn and the second victim were transported to a hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening. At this time, no arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects connected to the shooting.

Le Vaughn has been at the center of recent drama involving Bhad Bhabie, particularly due to her ongoing feud with Alabama Barker. Bhad Bhabie has accused Barker of having a romantic connection with Le Vaughn, a situation that allegedly led to their latest breakup.

Despite the intense speculation, neither Bhad Bhabie nor Barker was present at Sam's Hofbrau on the night of the shooting. Instead, Bhad Bhabie was live-streaming on Twitch alongside rapper DDG when the incident took place.

This story is still developing, and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.