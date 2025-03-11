Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of pop icon Britney Spears, has sparked controversy with his candid views on relationships and intimacy, with the model comparing women's body count to "used cars."

During an appearance on Sirius XM's "The Nikki and Brie Show," Asghari was asked whether he would "banish" a person who lied about their body count—a term that refers to the number of people someone has had sexual intercourse with.

"Absolutely. Of course. It's like a used car," he responded. "You come over here, you can't reverse the mileage on that car. That's illegal. That's against the law."

Co-host Brie Garcia pressed further, asking Asghari if he had a specific count that he'd consider to be too high for a woman. The model said "the lower" body count, "the better" it would be, but added that the threshold would depend on age. He later said women with a body count more than him would be "bad."

Asghari rose to fame after he began dating pop star Britney Spears, whom he married in June 2022 and divorced in May 2024. He has acknowledged that their relationship gave him a "kick start" in the entertainment industry. Spears, on the other hand, has reportedly sought a legal gag order to stop her ex-husband from publicly discussing their marriage, noting that she believes the actor is using their relationship for attention and fame.

It is unclear what exactly led to their divorce. Reports suggest that the couple had a "huge fight" over rumors that Spears cheated. Others suggest Asghari threatened to blackmail the pop star if she would not agree to renegotiate their prenup to ensure he gets more alimony.

Asghari has since entered a new relationship with real estate agent Brooke Irvine. The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram on New Year's Day in 2025, marking the actor's first public romance since his divorce with Spears.