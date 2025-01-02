Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-husband, has officially introduced his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine, to the world through Instagram.

The 30-year-old rang in the new year by sharing several affectionate photos with Irvine, a real estate agent specializing in Beverly Hills, Brentwood, and the westside of Los Angeles' listings. The couple was first seen together publicly in September, sparking speculation about their relationship.

In the newly shared images, Asghari and Irvine appeared deeply smitten. The photos captured moments of the pair relaxing on a beach and sharing a romantic kiss under the night sky. Despite the public reveal, Irvine keeps her private life discreet. Her Instagram account, with just 400 followers, remains private, and Asghari did not tag her in the post.

Asghari and Spears ended their marriage in August 2023 after 14 months together. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024, with both parties reaching a settlement.

Since then, Asghari has been vocal about shifting his focus to his career. Speaking to Us Weekly, he joked, "Right now, I'm dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats." He clarified his priorities by stating, "That is what I'm focused on at the moment. And [a] career is something that's going to require 100 percent of your time, and I'm really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting... [and my] producing career."

Reflecting on his time with Spears, Asghari shared, "When you're in a relationship or any experiences that are major in your life, you learn so much. I only celebrate the past. I always like to appreciate the past, celebrate the past, and that's just a big part of me."

Meanwhile, the "Lucky" singer has been candid about the end of their relationship. In a previous Instagram post, she wrote, "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!"

Spears, 43, recently shared a touching reunion with her youngest son, Jayden, during the Christmas holiday.

In an Instagram video, she captured moments of joy with the 18-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears has expressed her determination to mend her relationship with both Jayden and her older son, Sean Preston, who moved to Hawaii with Federline last year.