Angelina Jolie may be riding high off the critical reception of her role in the film 'Maria,' but she is reportedly having issues paying the bills.

According to a new report, Jolie is already eyeing her next movie role. In Touch spoke with a source close to the actress shared that Jolie needs to book another movie in order to keep a roof over her head.

"She needs to run into another movie, because right now the cupboard is almost empty," the source said.

Jolie was previously distraught after not receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in 'Maria' and that she does not have many movies in the works at the moment to help her out finically.

"This is really the worst result possible, and Angelina isn't sitting on a ton of finished work," the source added.

"If she still wants to be an A-list leading lady, she's back to square one." they added.

The news of her reported financial woes come after she and ex-husband, Brad Pitt, divorced in December 2024, concluding an arduous eight-year legal battle that began in 2016. The dissolution of their marriage was marked by protracted disputes over child custody and shared assets, including their French estate and vineyard, Château Miraval.

During this tumultuous period, Jolie took an extended hiatus from acting, focusing on her personal life and legal matters. She described this time as a "very dark" phase, necessitating her presence at home and limiting her ability to commit to lengthy film projects. In a 2021 interview, Jolie expressed that the decision to split from Pitt was for the "wellbeing" of her family, emphasizing her focus on their healing, The Standard reports.

Her last on-screen appearance before 'Maria' was in the 2021 film 'Eternals.' She has one film in post production called 'Couture.' Jolie has not commented on the concerns over her finances.