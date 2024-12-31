Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a divorce settlement after eight years of legal hardship.

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, have officially signed off on their divorce papers on Monday, December 30, ending their 12 year reign as one of Hollywood's most iconic couples.

Let's take a look back on the now-former it couple's relationship timeline, marking some of the most important dates in their romance.

2003: 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

The lovebirds would first make one another's acquaintance on the set of the 2004 film, Mr & Mrs. Smith where the two played the role of married assassins with an explosive romance. They would remain friends while filming, but began dating shortly after Pitt's divorce from ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

2005: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Divorce

Pitt and Aniston would announce their divorce on January 7, 2005, citing "irreconcilable differences." Meanwhile, Jolie would later reveal that she and Pitt had slowly developed a closer relationship on set which was "unexpected" during a 2006 interview with 'PEOPLE.'

"I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.' ... Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair," Jolie stated at that time.

January 2006: Jolie Is Pictured With A Baby Bump

Although Jolie had previously adopted Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt from Cambodia in 2002, she would later give birth to Shiloh — the couple's first daughter — in Namibia, Africa, in 2006. In 2007, the couple adopted their third child Pax, from Vietnam.

In 2008, Jolie arrived at the Cannes Film Festival pregnant with twins. "We weren't expecting twins. So it did shock us, and we jumped to six [children] quickly. But we like a challenge," she stated, per 'Elle.'

August 2014: "Brangelina" Tie The Knot

After dating for 10 years, the couple — who became known as "Brangelina" — got married at their Chateau Miraval in France in a secret ceremony alongside their six children, who reportedly participated in the wedding. However, things would take a sharp turn in the next two years.

September 2016: Jolie Files For Dissolution of Marriage

The Oscar-winning actress filed for dissolution of marriage on September 19, 2016, following a domestic altercation on a private flight where she alleged Pitt was abusive to her and their six children. Pitt was never taken into custody and Jolie declined to press charges, per 'PEOPLE.'

January 2017: Jolie And Pitt Sign "Privacy" Agreement

After the severed couple agreed to handle their divorce in a private forum, they proceeded to seal sensitive records regarding their children. The couple had their divorce bifurcated, and were declared legally single in 2019.

A series of legal battles would continue years later up until today, involving the $164 million French estate and winery that they shared, Château Miraval.

December 2024: Jolie And Pitt Sign Divorce Settlement

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told 'PEOPLE' in a statement published Monday, December 30.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over," Simon added.