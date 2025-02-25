Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may star in a new movie together. The actor has reportedly been attempting to get the "Friends" star involved for years, but she has reportedly resisted.

Aniston, 56, and Pitt, 61, were married from 2000 to 2005, when he subsequently infamously moved on to Angelina Jolie, whom he has since divorced. There has been speculation over the years about Aniston's alleged on-screen chemistry with Pitt. Still, insiders believe Pitt has been interested in reconciling on-screen with his ex as far back as their much-publicized reunion at the SAG Awards in 2020.

But this time, it worked — this time around, Pitt won, an insider told Radar Online.

"Brad has actually been pitching ideas to Jen for years now, but she's always resisted."

Now that Pitt's divorce from Jolie is final and both stars are due to the box office successes they recently lost, sources say Aniston is, reportedly, seriously considering a rom-com script that Pitt's team pushed her way.

With romantic comedies back in fashion — as shown by the box office buoyancy of the new Bridget Jones flick — the talk in Tinseltown is of making the most of a hot market.

Hollywood Power Players Behind the Projec The outlet reported that if Aniston gives the go-ahead, this film might be one of the most high-profile projects both actresses have signed on to in years.

That includes some of Hollywood's biggest names, from the director of "Gone Girl," David Fincher—a longtime Pitt collaborator—on the project.

According to the source, "Jimmy Kimmel is said to be giving input on the script. It's going to be total box office gold to see Brad and Jen let off steam in a rom-com."

Insiders are already calling it "box office gold" because of the potential for Pitt and Aniston to reunite on screen.

Fans previously saw Pitt and Aniston on the same screen in 2020 during a virtual table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," where their flirty chemistry was undeniable.

In a later visit to "The Howard Stern Show," the blonde bombshell also provided a status report on where her relationship with Pitt stood during that time of the virtual reading.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

"We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause."