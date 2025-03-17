A video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) at Disneyland California is circulating online following his recent social media posts which have sparked concern amongst his fans.

On Monday, the 31-year-old singer and the 28-year-old Rhode skincare founder shared Instagram posts wearing Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears.

On March 16, Justin posted to his 294 million Instagram followers:

"I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE. BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASNT ALLOWED TO HAVE IT ALL AND SO I DIDNT TELL ANYONE IVE HAD IT. WHICH MADE ME FEEL LIKE LIKE [SIC] I HAVE BEEN DROWNING FEELING UNSAFE TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT," he wrote, accompanied by SZA's song, "I Hate U."

He continued, "I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO. BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING IT'S THERE. HOW COULDN'T WE FEEL HATE FROM ALL OF THE HURT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED?"

This follows a March 13 post where he said, "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u [sic] deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud."

On March 17, TikTok user @janjanlop_ posted a video of the Biebers and The Kid LAROI riding Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park, smiling as the ride launched forward.

The TikTok caption read, "I'm glad I got to witness the biebers being happy. this was so much fun!!" At the time of writing, it had over 2,100 views and was also shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Video of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber with The Kid Laroi and Eddie Benjamin spotted at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim,California (March 16) pic.twitter.com/VYPLh3V3Aa — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) March 17, 2025

Justin and Hailey married in a New York City civil ceremony in 2018, later celebrating with a larger event in South Carolina. In May 2024, they announced Hailey's pregnancy, welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.