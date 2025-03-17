Lindsay Lohan's dad was arrested in Florida marking his second arrest in less than a month following a previous domestic violence charge in Texas.

Michael Lohan has a long history of legal troubles, including multiple arrests related to domestic violence and financial crimes. In 2021, he was charged with patient brokering in Florida, accused of receiving kickbacks for referring individuals to a rehab center, People reported.

More recently, on February 21, 2025, he was arrested in Texas for domestic violence after his estranged wife, Kate Major, accused him of flipping her out of a chair days earlier.

On Sunday, March 16, Lohan was arrested in Palm Beach County for violating his probation, though details surrounding the charge remain unclear. Jail records show he was booked at 5:18 p.m. and remains in custody at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday. If convicted, Lohan may face further restrictions, potential jail time, or stricter probation terms.