The Vivienne, the winner of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, died from a cardiac arrest caused by ketamine use, their family has revealed.

The Vivienne, whose birth name was James Lee Williams, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on January 5 at the age of 32. An inquest on their death is set to take place in June, but Cheshire Police noted that they have not found any suspicious circumstances surrounding the performer's death.

The artist's manager Simon Jones said The Vivienne's family decided to share the cause of death in hopes of raising awareness of the dangers of ketamine use.

"James's family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died. It was from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest," he said in a statement. "Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don't think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed."

Jones also announced that The Vivienne's family is partnering with Adferiad. This UK-based charity supports individuals affected by mental health issues, substance abuse, and other challenges to launch a campaign aimed at raising awareness about ketamine's risks.

The Vivienne, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, Wales, rose to fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019. They later competed in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2022 and became the first drag performer to appear on Dancing on Ice in 2023, finishing in third place.

Throughout their career, the drag artist has openly shared their struggles with ketamine addiction, adding that it began as a recreational habit but quickly spiraled out of control, lasting for four years.

Ketamine can profoundly affect users mentally and physically. Short-term effects include disorientation, confusion, blurred vision, and a sense of detachment from reality, often referred to as the "k-hole," where users feel completely disconnected from their surroundings. Physically, it can cause increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, muscle rigidity, and respiratory issues.

Overdose effects are particularly severe, potentially leading to respiratory failure, seizures, paralysis, loss of consciousness, or even cardiac arrest. Combining ketamine with other substances, such as alcohol or sedatives, significantly heightens these risks, making overdose more likely and potentially fatal.