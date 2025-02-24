Chantaize Darius Jeremy Pierce, known professionally as Shangela from "RuPaul's Drag Race," faces new sexual assault allegations in a lawsuit filed Monday. The new suit comes nearly a year after the drag star previously denounced rape allegations made in 2023.

The plaintiff, Eric Poff, who goes by the adult film name Dakota Payne, claims Pierce sexually assaulted him in October 2017 during the filming of "Hurricane Bianca" in Manhattan. Poff alleges he consumed "one or two drinks" at a bar with Pierce, which he believes were "spiked with a drug."

Poff claimed he woke up in a hotel room where he found himself "bent over a bed" and being anally penetrated by an unknown man. He added that Pierce spent time watching from the corner of the room before coming up to anally penetrate him without his consent, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The lawsuit further alleged that Pierce sent Poff money after the assault. It was noted that Poff has no memory of the events between drinking and becoming semi-conscious in the hotel room.

Pierce has yet to respond to Poff's complaint. It is worth noting that the new lawsuit comes nearly a year after a previous case against the "Drag Race" alum was dismissed. In March 2024, a lawsuit was filed by former "Drag Race" production assistant Daniel McGarrigle, accusing Pierce of sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, false imprisonment, and negligence. The alleged incident was said to have occurred in February 2020 during the filming of the first season of the show "We're Here.".

Pierce vehemently denied the allegations when they first surfaced, adding that he was "hurt and disgusted" by the "totally untrue allegations."

"They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community," Pierce added.

The suit was later dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Pierce is known for competing on three seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race," specifically in seasons two and three and on All Stars 3.