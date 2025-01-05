The Vivienne, the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season one, has passed away at the young age of 32.

The announcement was made by publicist Simon Jones, who posted a statement regarding the death on X.

The Vivienne, whose real name is James Lee Williams, was described by Jones as "an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person."

As of press time, the cause of death has not been made public.

The Vivienne's death has come as a great shock not just for the fans of the show but for fellow drag queens as well.

Hera Hoffer, who is best known as drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, said that The Vivienne "made her mark in our hearts and on her stages" in an emotional post on X.

Tia Kofi, the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs the World," also took to social media to mourn The Vivienne's death.

"This is an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world," said Tia Kofi. "Viv represented UK drag at its absolute finest on stage and screen internationally."

