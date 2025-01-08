RuPaul has seemingly responded to the controversy surrounding former Drag Race winner Tyra Sanchez's inflammatory remarks about The Vivienne's tragic passing.

The drag icon posted a pointed throwback video on Instagram Wednesday, January 8 showing a scene where he pretends to slap Sanchez during a Drag Race acting challenge.

The subtle shade comes after Sanchez sparked outrage with a series of insensitive posts about The Vivienne, who passed away on January 5, 2025. They were 32.

Sanchez reignited a years-old feud by quoting a 2020 tweet from The Vivienne, writing "Yet it doesn't compare to the fumes of the crematorium." The former winner doubled down on the remarks, later posting, "She's dead. Rotting," and sharing an image of a crematorium furnace set to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire."

RuPaul's apparent response resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with approval. "MOTHER LMFAOOO," wrote one supporter, while another added, "Do it again!!" Others chimed in with "YASSSS, mother has spoken" and "She knows what she did. She. KNOWZ!!"

The controversy erupted amid an outpouring of grief over The Vivienne's sudden death, which was announced Sunday by publicist Simon Jones. The Vivienne, born James Lee Williams, made history as the first winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019.

Cheshire Police confirmed they were called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford and determined there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 32-year-old performer's death.

RuPaul had previously shared a heartfelt tribute, stating The Vivienne "will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity - she embodied what it means to be a true champion."