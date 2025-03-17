Disgraced Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) actor Jonathan Majors has admitted to choking his ex-girlfriend in a newly released audio recording.

The conversation, first obtained by Rolling Stone, allegedly took place in September 2022 and captures Majors, 35, confessing to the violent act involving former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. In the audio, Majors expressed shame and noted that he had never been aggressive to a woman before.

"I'm ashamed [as] I've ever [been] ... I've never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I've never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you," he said.

Jabbari, 32, was heard saying: "You strangled me and pushed me against the car." Majors was later heard admitting to doing those actions.

Representatives for Jabbari and Majors have yet to comment on the reporting. The incident allegedly occurred while the couple was living together in London. At the time, Majors was working on the second season of the Disney+ series Loki. The fight escalated after Jabbari visited a pub with a friend and invited them back to their residence, leading to a heated argument.

This revelation follows Majors' December 2023 conviction for assault and harassment in connection with a domestic dispute involving Jabbari. The lawsuit detailed that Majors allegedly pushed Jabbari with such force that it left bruises, placed her in a headlock, and covered her mouth to muffle her cries for help. He also reportedly threatened to kill her during the altercation.

Furthermore, emergency responders said they found Jabbari with a broken finger and multiple cuts on her body.

Majors was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

However, Jabbari was dissatisfied with the outcome and filed a separate civil lawsuit in March 2024, claiming Majors had caused her physical harm, including slamming her head against marble and choking her until she nearly suffocated. The suit was later dismissed with prejudice—meaning Jabbari would not be allowed to file the claims again.

Due to the assault allegations, Majors was dismissed from the MCU, where he was set to play Kang the Conqueror. He has also lost several high-profile projects, including roles in "The Man in My Basement" and "Otis and Zelma."