In a recent ruling, Jaime King has been ordered to complete a six-month rehab program as part of a new custody arrangement with her ex-husband, Kyle Newman.

The court documents, obtained by E! News on March 17, reveal that King must also undergo weekly testing, aftercare, a two-step program, and a 26-week parenting course.

As part of the updated custody agreement, Newman has been awarded sole primary custody of their two children, James, 12, and Leo, 10. King, 45, will only be allowed supervised visitation three times a week while she works through her rehab requirements.

The supervised visits will be conducted by a list of approved individuals, including King's family members and Newman's relatives.

This latest legal decision comes after years of tension between the former spouses. King had filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020 after 13 years of marriage, and their custody battle has been marked by accusations regarding King's alleged substance abuse.

The court filing also includes details about King's rehabilitation process. In addition to the six-month rehab program, King must complete aftercare and counseling sessions.

This decision follows an ongoing struggle regarding King's sobriety and its impact on her relationship with her children.

Kyle Newman Accuses Jaime King of Substance Abuse in Custody Battle

King has been accused of substance abuse by Newman in previous court filings. In a 2020 petition, Newman claimed that King was a "chronic drug addict and alcoholic" who had refused to seek proper treatment, OK Magazine said.

These claims were contested by King, who argued that she was not addicted to any substances.

The actress had entered a treatment facility at the time but was dismissed a few days later after it was found that there were no drugs or alcohol in her system.

The couple's relationship had further deteriorated when Newman alleged that King had engaged in reckless behaviors, including driving under the influence with their children in the car.

He also claimed that King had abandoned their children on several occasions to use drugs and alcohol. However, King has denied these accusations, labeling them a "false narrative."

While King faces significant challenges ahead, Newman remains focused on providing stability for their children. He has expressed his desire that King find the peace and help she needs in the past.

As the court proceedings continue, both parties are working to ensure that James and Leo's well-being remains the top priority.