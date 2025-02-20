Christina Fulton is not only suing her son, Weston Cage Coppola, after he allegedly attacked her in April 2024, but she's also suing her ex, Nicolas Cage, for allegedly enabling his behavior.

Weston was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles after allegedly assaulting his mom last April. Fulton was seen badly bruised following the alleged altercation with Weston during a mental health crisis, per the New York Post, and was spotted at a street parking meter with a black eye and bruises all over her face.

Now, she's suing her son and the Face/Off actor, per TMZ, for assault, battery, negligence and infliction of emotional distress. She filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, February 19.

Fulton, 57, claims Nicolas supports Weston financially, went out drinking with him knowing he had substance abuse issues, and bailed him out of jail on numerous occasions.

Lawyers for the 61-year-old actor called Fulton's lawsuit "absurd and frivolous" in a statement to TMZ. "Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother," the statement declared.

Fulton's lawyer, Joseph Farzam, shot back with a statement of his own to the outlet, alleging how Nicolas indeed "is responsible for Weston's criminal behavior. Nicolas took it upon himself to provide Weston with a condo right next to his, when he should have had Weston in rehab under care and supervision."

The statement also accuses Nicolas of providing Weston "with unlimited access to cash, knowing full well of his son's propensity and history of violence. In doing so, he put my client and others in grave danger, which resulted in Ms. Fulton's life long serious physical and mental injuries."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office documents show the 34-year-old was taken into police custody at 7 a.m. local time on July 10 and booked at the station after he fled the scene. He posted $150K bond, ENSTARZ previously reported.

In July 2024, Fulton released a statement to TMZ, describing the alleged incident.

"On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help," she claimed. "When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."

She added: "Despite my desperate pleas to the responding Police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the Police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention. As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston's on-going mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

Weston plead not guilty to his charges.