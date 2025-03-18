Comedian Tracy Morgan updated fans on a concerning medical incident that occurred while sitting courtside at a Knicks NBA game in New York Monday night.

Morgan took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for their concern before revealing doctors had diagnosed him with food poisoning.

"Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!" Morgan wrote.

"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I'll have to break it out again in the playoffs," he joked.

Moments after Morgan was pictured vomiting on the arena floor, he was taken out of Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair while holding what appears to be a towel to his face. A video of the incident began circulating on social media Monday night.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG after vomiting and bleeding from his nose.



Hope he is OK. 🙏 (via @realJoshBrownie)



https://t.co/cPRRwT1g83 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2025

Fans quickly grew concerned since Morgan has been forthcoming with health struggles and addictions throughout his career. He underwent a kidney transplant, made necessary by alcohol addiction and diabetes, in 2010.

In 2014, a Walmart truck caused a six-vehicle crash that killed Morgan's close friend and sent three others, including the comedian, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The retail giant later reached a settlement with the victims for an undisclosed amount.