Kristina Khorram, Sean "Diddy" Combs's former chief of staff, is speaking out against accusations that she is involved in the music mogul's ongoing legal battles.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Khorram firmly denied any involvement in alleged crimes related to Combs, stating that the claims have caused irreparable harm to her reputation and emotional well-being.

"For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss," Khorram said.

"These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family. I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone."

Khorram is named in multiple civil lawsuits related to Combs, including cases filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., former assistant Phil Pines, and a woman named Ashley Parham.

In Jones' February 2024 lawsuit, he accused Khorram of actively facilitating and covering up Combs' alleged actions.

He went as far as to compare her role to that of Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein. Jones claimed that Khorram dismissed his concerns about Combs' behavior, allegedly responding with, "You know, Sean will be Sean."

Parham's Lawsuit Accuses Combs of Sexual Assault, Khorram Allegedly Present

In a recent lawsuit filed by Parham, Combs is accused of sexual assault, with the complaint further alleging that Khorram was present during the incident.

The lawsuit alleges that Khorram examined Parham after the incident and handed Combs a pill, which he allegedly forced Parham to swallow.

Additionally, Parham stated that Khorram threatened her, warning that she could be sent away and never see her family again.

Pines' lawsuit also alleges that he observed Combs physically assaulting a woman. Pines alleged that after he informed Khorram of the incident, she instructed him to remain silent.

In a separate interview, he described Khorram as Combs' trusted right-hand, someone who managed both business and personal matters for him.

Although Khorram is named in these lawsuits, he has not been formally charged with any crimes.

According to Extra, Combs' legal team has strongly denied all allegations against him, calling the lawsuits "fiction" and a "shameless attempt" to extract financial settlements.

His attorneys have stated that Combs "has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone" and that he remains confident he will clear his name in court.