Sean "Diddy" Combs was unaware that his jailhouse phone conversation with Kanye West was being recorded and later made public, according to a report.

A video of West, 47, speaking with Combs, 55, surfaced on Instagram via The Shade Room on Monday. The footage appeared to have been recorded by West, though the identity of the person who leaked it remains unknown.

"Puff didn't know it was being recorded [on video]," a source stated to the New York Post, explaining that Combs believed it was a private call to check on his children.

Although jail calls are routinely recorded, these records are generally not accessible to the public.

In response to speculation about the clip's authenticity, the source confirmed, "The call was real and not AI."

Combs is currently held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty.

During the call, Combs told West to "have some f–king fun" and to "get behind the mic." He also thanked West, saying, "Thanks for taking care of my kids."

West later used a portion of the conversation in his song "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which he shared online before deleting it.

"Ye is doing Ye," the source commented on the recording, adding, "Ye wasn't doing anything nefarious," and suggesting it "happened organically."

West's new song also features vocals from North West, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Reports claim Kardashian, 44, tried to block the release, escalating their ongoing conflict.

Regarding the leaked call, the source stated, "Diddy is collateral damage in the debacle over Ye's new song – the beef is really with Kim."