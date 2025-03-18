Sean "Diddy" Combs issued a stark warning to Kanye West during a leaked phone call he made from prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the conversation obtained by The Shade Room, Combs cautioned West—who now goes by Ye—about powerful forces working against them.

"You be careful out there, because they definitely trying to end us, you feel me? They can't do it. They can't do it and they ain't gonna do it," Diddy was heard saying. "I'm gonna beat this s**t and get next to you. We gon' raise our families and become the kings that we supposed to be, you feel me?"

The phone call allegedly happened before West released a new song titled "Lonely Roads Still Go," a track that features his and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North, as well as Diddy. Kardashian reportedly attempted to block the song's release by trademarking North's name, which further escalated the conflict between the former couple.

Apart from warning West of the gravity of their situation, Diddy also encouraged the rapper to return to the stage and reignite his passion for music, telling West he needed to "see you back on that stage."

Furthermore, Diddy later thanked West for taking care of his children—33-year-old Quincy, 30-year-old Justin, 26-year-old Christian, 18-year-old Chance, 17-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila, and 1-year-old Love—since he was arrested in September of last year.

Diddy is currently in prison as he prepares for his federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment that includes new allegations of forcing an employee into sex acts and coercing staff to work long hours under threats of physical harm and reputational damage. Prosecutors allege that Combs led a criminal enterprise involving kidnapping, arson, bribery, and drug offenses, with associates using intimidation and violence to silence victims.

Diddy's trial is set to begin on May 5.