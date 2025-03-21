Emmy-winning actress and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Jay Anik.

According to court documents filed on March 19 in Los Angeles, Brunson cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to People, the couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, has not publicly disclosed their date of separation.

The legal filing also confirms that Brunson and Anik had a postnuptial agreement in place, which will determine the division of their assets. Additionally, Brunson has requested that both parties cover their own legal fees. The couple does not have children together.

Brunson has always been private about her relationship with Anik. She first publicly acknowledged their marriage during her 2022 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, where she called him "the most supportive man I've ever known."

Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from husband Kevin Anik, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/0tq7G4wQWF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 20, 2025

Quinta Brunson Thanks Husband During Golden Globe Win Amid Divorce

The following year, while accepting a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, she once again expressed gratitude for his support.

In a 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Brunson spoke about how much Anik encouraged her success. "My husband is my biggest support. There's no need to dim me at all, and that allows me to love him fully and be the person I want to be," she shared.

She emphasized how important it was for her to be in a relationship where she could remain her full, authentic self.

Brunson and Anik got engaged in 2020 after several years of dating, though they remained largely out of the public eye. The actress has rarely spoken about their relationship, choosing to focus on her groundbreaking work in television instead.

Currently, Brunson continues to lead and produce "Abbott Elementary," the hit ABC sitcom inspired by her mother's career as a teacher, Entertainment Weekly said.

The critically acclaimed show, now in its fourth season, has earned multiple awards, further solidifying Brunson's influence in the industry.

While neither Brunson nor Anik has publicly commented on the divorce filing, fans have expressed their support for the actress as she moves forward.