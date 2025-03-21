Social media star Bryce Hall is cashing in after PepsiCo's acquisition of prebiotic soda brand Poppi.

The TikTok and YouTube personality, who was an early investor in the trendy beverage company, took to Instagram to celebrate his windfall—posting a reel flaunting stacks of cash with the caption, "Guess I'm taking Mika shopping."

Hall's girlfriend, model and social media influencer Mikaela Lafuente, contributed her own celebratory dance from the passenger seat.

The post comes days after PepsiCo announced its $1.95 billion deal to acquire Poppi, a fast-growing functional soda brand that blends prebiotics with fruit juice for an alternative to traditional soft drinks. The acquisition marks a major milestone for the brand, which first gained traction after appearing on Shark Tank.

While details of Hall's Poppi stake remain undisclosed, his flashy flex suggests the payout was substantial.

As Hall revels in his financial win, Poppi's founders, Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, are also celebrating their soda's meteoric rise. "We can't wait to begin this next chapter with PepsiCo," Allison Ellsworth said in a press release, emphasizing the brand's mission to provide a better-for-you soda option for generations to come.

With PepsiCo's backing and Poppi's cult-like following, the future looks bright—not just for the brand but for investors like Hall, who just turned a fizzy bet into a serious bag.