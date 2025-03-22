An OnlyFans model has been accused of murder following the death of a client as they engaged in a fetish session, with prosecutors claiming she filmed content as he was choking to death.

Michaela Rylaarsdam, 30, was arrested in February and is still held behind bars at a San Diego detention facility related to the killing of 56-year-old Michael Dale in April of 2023.

When officers responded to Rylaarsdam's home, she was doing CPR on Dale, according to court papers obtained by The San Diego Union-Tribune. They took him to a hospital, and eventually, he was declared brain-dead and removed from life support.

In a report by KSWB, authorities allege Dale paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 for a BDSM session in which he requested to be wrapped in Saran Wrap, have glue poured onto his eyelids to seal them shut, and have women's boots glued to his feet.

The Fatal Encounter

"Saran Wrap kiIIer"? Michaela Rylaarsdam, aka Asshley SinCal, hid her escort life until a client dıed wrapped in plastic like a mummy. Now she’s jailed, facing murdər charges in California pic.twitter.com/aqowaVRJYp — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 21, 2025

According to the Los Angeles Times, court documents say Dale had "duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag over his head, more Saran Wrap around that, and then duct tape securing all the layers to his head." The papers also claim the wrap had been fastened closely over his neck.

Dale's death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. An incised wound on the neck showed no evidence of death for at least eight minutes after the bag had been on Dale's head.

When police seized Rylaarsdam's phone at the scene, they discovered videos that undermined her story. The affidavit states there was "no evidence" Dale had permitted to have a bag put over his head and tightened.

The Times also reported that a video surfaced of Rylaarsdam using a vibrator to make OnlyFans content while Dale was nearby with his head wrapped in plastic and tape and a bag.

Rylaarsdam, a mother of three, has testified, denying that she ever placed a bag over Dale's head. It was not clear whether her attorney intended to comment.

She is in custody, without bail, and due back in court in April.