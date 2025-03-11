'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave has joined Onlyfans as a way to help get her out of the debt that she is in.

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in three of the movies in the franchise, took to her social media platforms to unveil the news that she was joining the platform. In the clip taken from her Instagram account, she is offering those that subscribe to her account, "very sensual stuff."

However, she noted that her content will focus mainly on her hair. Therefore, her videos are mainly aimed at those who have a hair fetish and that she will not be posting any sexual content to her Onlyfans.

"I'm starting an Onlyfans," she says in the clip.

She does her hair in the clip and empathizes that the content will be focused on that content.

"It needs the best quality hair sounds," Cave adds before noting that hair brushing will be one of the topics that she will cover in her videos.

In the clip, she noted that she could not even afford her mic and that her finances are the reason that she is making Onlyfans content.

"I think this could make the big bucks," she shares.

Cave revealed on her Substack that she is launching her account to get out of debt.

"One year. I'll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love," she said on the platform.

Cave made her debut in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise in 2009's 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' and then would go on to revise her role in both parts of the 'Deathly Hallows' movies.

Onlyfans has been a popular platform for celebrities to earn a living with such stars as Bhad Bhabie making a massive living not he platform where she reportedly earned $57 million in three years.