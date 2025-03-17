Drake Bell's revelations about sexual abuse suffered at the hands of his former manager, Brian Peck, were made a year ago. However, he is still feeling 'pain' from the situation.

The singer and actor's revelations were made on Investigation Discovery docuseries 'Quiet on Set' one year ago and now Bell has shared how he feels since he spoke about the abuse that he suffered.

"It's been a really nice weight lifted. It's a roller coaster of emotions. I don't want to sugarcoat it and make the message, 'Hey, all you got to do is just tell somebody and get your story out and when you wake up the next day, it's going to be gone and everything's going to be fine and you're going to walk through life without any pain or sorrow or sadness!' It's always going to be there, but it's a lot nicer getting support," he told People.

Peck previously served as Bell's manager and was arrested in 2003 on several charges that included sodomy and performing a lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance.

Bell has since come forward as the child in the 2004 case against Peck and shared that the support from others, including his fans during this time have helped him get through.

"It's still like, wow, everybody knows my past and everybody knows my life. But at the same time, it's nice because my fans, they're going back to my older songs from Telegraph, for example, which was written and produced while I was experiencing everything. It's all in that record lyrically. Fans are now going back to those records and going, 'This song hits so much harder. He's been screaming from the mountaintops since Day 1," Bell shared.

Bell, who is a parent now himself to a 3-year-old son, has revealed that being a father has helped to heal him as well.

"Having my son has shed a big light on the important things in life. You grow up real quick when you have a little guy," he concluded.

Last year, Bell appeared on 'The Masked Singer' and shared his latest musical project, 'Non-Stop Flight.' In 2023, he announced that he was working on a book called "I Found a Way."