Amy Schumer is opening up about her revitalized sex life, attributing her increased desire to a drug that she describes as a "miracle."

In a recent social media post, the 43-year-old actress and comedian shared, "I want to get down more, if you know what I mean. I'm talking about sex."

Schumer, who is married to chef Chris Fischer, has been taking the diabetes and weight loss medication Mounjaro and claims it has been "great" for her.

Earlier this year, Schumer discussed her relationship with her husband on The View, revealing that they schedule intimate moments together. She said, as quoted by People, "We do birthdays... we do schedule it. Nobody ever is like, 'Oh!' There's never like a vibe where it just happens. Do people do that?"

In her latest Instagram post, Schumer praised Mounjaro for not only enhancing her libido but also improving her overall well-being.

She said, "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," and noted that she has been losing weight. Schumer remarked that Mounjarohads worked better for her than its competitor, Wegovy.

"Three years ago, I tried Wegovy," Schumer said in a video. "I was puking; I couldn't handle it." She added that a virtual consultation with Midi Health led to her receiving estrogen and progesterone treatments, which helped alleviate symptoms of perimenopause.

While acknowledging that the drug is not covered by insurance unless prescribed for diabetes or severe obesity, Schumer expressed satisfaction with her experience and even invested in the company.

Amy Schumer Opens Up About Ozempic

In contrast, she previously shared her negative experience with the similar drug Ozempic on The Howard Stern Show, admitting it caused severe nausea and vomiting. "I was bedridden," she said, as quoted by DailyMail. "But other people take it and they're all good."

Schumer, who shares a five-year-old son named Gene with Fischer, also reflected on the challenges she faced while taking Ozempic despite losing weight.

As she embraces this new chapter in her life, Schumer continues to share her journey with fans, balancing humor and honesty about her health and personal experiences.