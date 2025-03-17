The ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and his "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively shows no signs of ending in a settlement anytime soon.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, shared his thoughts on why this case will likely go to trial in May 2026, despite speculation that both parties might settle beforehand, ENews said.

In an interview on "The Town" podcast on March 12, Freedman emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, "Justin has been destroyed by this."

He continued by explaining that the only way Baldoni could clear his name was to prove his innocence in court.

"In this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence... That's what we're actively working towards," Freedman added. His remarks come amid growing public interest in the case, which involves serious allegations from both sides.

Podcast host Matt Belloni suggested that the intensity of public scrutiny might push Baldoni and Lively to settle, but Freedman disagreed.

"You keep referring to it as a circus, and I get it. But the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this," he said, reflecting on the gravity of the legal issues at hand.

The conflict began in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of "It Ends With Us." Lively also claimed that Baldoni had tried to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Justin Baldoni Denies Allegations, Counterattacks with $400 Million Lawsuit.

Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit in January 2025, seeking $400 million in damages for civil extortion, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy. Both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, deny Baldoni's accusations.

During the lawsuit, Lively and Reynolds requested a protective order to prevent the public from receiving sensitive information.

A judge approved a modified version of the order, allowing for a high level of confidentiality during legal proceedings. Lively's legal team welcomed this ruling, as it allowed them to move forward with gathering evidence for their case.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's team launched a website, thelawsuitinfo.com, which houses public pleadings and timelines related to the case.

According to US Magazine, Freedman stated that the website is intended to ensure the public has access to accurate information, especially after damaging news reports, which he believes significantly harmed Baldoni's reputation.

Despite the challenges, Freedman remains firm in his belief that the case will ultimately be resolved in court. "It was really important to come out with real, true facts," Freedman concluded, signaling that the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively is far from over.