Actress Shailene Woodley and "Emily in Paris" star Lucas Bravo have sparked romance rumors after being seen together in Paris on Sunday.

Woodley, 33, was photographed strolling with Bravo, 36, in Paris. At one point, they were seen holding hands and displaying affection while walking along the streets of the French capital. The actress was seen wearing a long black trench coat over a green sweater and gray slacks, while the French actor was wearing a matching green sweater, a brown leather jacket, and a mustard-colored beanie.

The pair appeared comfortable and intimate during their outing, with Bravo placing his arm around Woodley's shoulder and Woodley resting her head on his. Their public display of affection fueled rumors of a possible romance between the actors.

Neither party has yet confirmed nor denied the rumors.

This potential relationship marks Woodley's first public romance since her engagement to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended in 2022. In a December 2024 interview with Outside magazine, Woodley opened up about the emotional toll of that breakup.

"I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy," she said. "I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

Woodley also noted that she had chosen to stay in a "toxic situation" prior to their breakup because of "empathy."

"I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful," the actress added.

Woodley, known for her breakout roles in "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Divergent," received critical acclaim for her role as Jane Chapman in HBO's "Big Little Lies," which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination. She is set to star in several high-profile projects, including "Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can," a biopic about the legendary singer-songwriter. Additionally, she's been cast in "Motor City," an action thriller set in Detroit, and "The Murderous Miss Highsmith," a crime drama where she'll portray writer Patricia Highsmith.

Bravo, best known for his role as Gabriel in Netflix's "Emily in Paris," has appeared in films such as "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," "Ticket to Paradise," and "The Honeymoon." He is now working on four upcoming shows, including "Les saisons" and "Merteuil."