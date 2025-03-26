Television icon Oprah Winfrey has been subpoenaed in a legal battle involving hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Drew Dixon, one of Simmons' accusers, has called on Winfrey to provide documents and testify in her defamation lawsuit against him.

Dixon, a former Def Jam executive, accused Simmons in 2017 of raping her in 1995. In 2024, she filed a defamation lawsuit, arguing that Simmons discredited her claims in a 2023 interview.

In that interview, he questioned the motives of his accusers, suggesting they sought "notoriety in the market where people thirst for fame." He also denied ever being "forceful" in his relationships, insisting they were all "consensual."

Dixon is also suing over Simmons' remarks about Winfrey's involvement in the case. In the interview, he claimed that Winfrey had abandoned a 2020 documentary, "On the Record," about the allegations against him due to "inconsistencies" in accusers' stories, DailyMail said.

He further suggested that Winfrey had recorded conversations that revealed these inconsistencies.

After exiting the documentary, Winfrey stated that she still believed Dixon but noted that there were "inconsistencies" in her account that the film had not fully addressed. The filmmakers, however, insisted they had substantial research supporting all of the women's claims.

Drew Dixon's Legal Team Demands Oprah Winfrey's Testimony

According to Page Six, Dixon's attorneys have now subpoenaed Winfrey, demanding that she provide documents, communications, and any other relevant materials related to the case.

The subpoena orders Winfrey to submit the requested items by March 18, 2025, either electronically or at a New York law firm. It also requires her to appear for a deposition, which may be videotaped, to give testimony under oath.

The legal order states, "You are further commanded to... appear and attend before a notary public or other person authorized by law to administer oaths... to testify and give evidence as a witness on an examination before trial by deposition upon oral questions."

It adds, "This deposition may be videotaped and will continue from day to day until complete."

It remains unclear whether Winfrey has complied with the subpoena or if her legal team is fighting it. Additionally, the exact nature of the requested documents has not been disclosed.

Simmons, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has never been criminally charged.

His legal troubles, however, continue to unfold as Dixon seeks to hold him accountable for statements she claims damaged her reputation. Representatives for Dixon and Winfrey have not commented on the matter.