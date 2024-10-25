Russell Simmons took to social media revealing his secrets to living a healthy lifestyle, and based on fan feedback — they simply aren't buying it.

The entrepreneur, writer, and record exec took to social media Friday, October 25, posting a spiritual word and steps toward a healthy lifestyle. However, fans seemed to be distracted by Simmons' physical features, as the 67-year-old was posted up shirtless.

In addition to fans' petty feedback on his figure, they didn't forget to call out his untimely relocation overseas, as it is suspected amongst fans that Simmons fled to Bali amid accusations of his sexual assault.

"I come to appreciate DAILY ROUTINES for instance I have come to appreciate daily ice bath every morn...daily meditation 2x a day...daily asana (yoga) practice, I take time out for gym daily," the Queens, New York, native penned. He also detailed the importance of avoiding toxic foods, spirituality, and building a "life of abundance."

Simmons concluded: "God is always reminding me and you for that matter to be obedient live up to the promises, to try to remember to walk the path that's laid out in your heart and in scriptures #cryotherapy daily."

Despite the positive word, fans were undoubtedly distracted by the photo, and by his sexual misconduct lawsuit — which was still served to him in Bali, per 'VIBE' — adding that the mixed messages simply don't match.

"Self love after you've isolated yourself in another country so you don't get expedited [sic] for SA... yah let's not promote this," one fan wrote. "Hit the weights Unc!" a second penned, as he and many more were distracted by what appears to be the exec's loose skin. "Turn the heat down he is melting," a third poked. "Bruh, you are not in topless shape. No need for that pic," a fourth quipped.

The hip hop mogul was reportedly tracked down in the tropics of Bali, where he now resides, after a former staff member at Def Jam Recordings took legal action against him citing claims she was raped by him back in 1995.

The victim, listed in the court documents as "Jane Doe," claimed Simmons asked her to visit his apartment before playfully wrestling with her, which allegedly became aggressive. "Ms Doe repeatedly told Mr Simmons to get off of her, but he refused," the complaint alleges. "Mr Simmons proceeded to rape her."

Simmons revealed to 'USA Today' that he's slept with "thousands" of people over the years and "I was in so many compromising situations that people can have a recollection from 30 or 40 years ago, and it can be different from my recollection."

The father of two also revealed per the media outlet that his businesses have tanked following accusations of sexual misconduct back in 2017.

"It's ruined my relationships with everything," he said. "All my five charities have gone down."