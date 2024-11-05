A woman identified as Jane Doe, who has accused Russell Simmons of rape, is challenging his claim that he is "retired" and living in Indonesia as a way to avoid facing her lawsuit in New York.

Doe, a former Def Jam employee, alleges Simmons raped her in his New York apartment in the mid-1990s and argues that his assertion of being "stateless" is an attempt to avoid the court's jurisdiction.

"Defendant is running from the court's jurisdiction to avoid taking accountability for his actions," she wrote in a recent filing obtained by 'Rolling Stone.'

Doe's filing urges the court to question Simmons' claim that he lives in Bali under a retirement visa. While Simmons stated that he sold his last U.S. property in 2021 and is now permanently settled in Indonesia, Doe argues that he still maintains active ties to New York.

In her filing, she states Simmons, 67, continues to pay for a Manhattan apartment for his children, maintains office space for his company, Russell Simmons TV (RSTV, Inc.), and has business interests in New York, suggesting he is far from retired. She alleges that "building an empire and being retired are mutually exclusive."

Furthermore, Doe's legal team notes that the father of two allegedly remains actively involved in various ventures, such as the Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort, which he reportedly co-owns, and acts as a public figure for the media company Gushcloud. Her filing argues that his continued work disqualifies him from claiming retirement status, as an Indonesian retirement visa would require proof that he is not actively engaged in business activities.

Doe also disputes Simmons' claims that he considers the U.S. as "home." She cited a recent interview with 'AllHipHop' in which the former record executive claimed he regularly visits cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, countering any notion of his permanent residence in Indonesia. Simmons is reported to have told the outlet, "I'm always in L.A., I'm always in New York and Miami," dismissing the notion that he cannot return to the U.S.

While Doe's lawsuit is one of many allegations against Simmons, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming he has passed "nine lie detector tests." The judge overseeing this case has not yet made a ruling on Simmons' motion to dismiss due to alleged lack of jurisdiction.