Oprah Winfrey has been candid about how, during her weight loss journey, her perception of "thin people" changed dramatically after taking Ozempic.

In a recent episode of her podcast, she spoke with Dr. Ania Jastreboff and shared, "One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a [weight loss drug] was that all these years, I thought that thin people had more willpower."

"They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip."

She went on a regimen of GLP-1, medications that help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Winfrey's perspective shifted as she realized that what she once considered "willpower" was simply the quieting of persistent thoughts about food, commonly referred to as "food noise."

"And then I realized the very first time I took the [weight loss drug] that, they're not even thinking about it," she said.

"They're eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full."

The 70-year-old successfully shed nearly 50 pounds and experienced a significant shift in her body image compared to her peak of fame.

"Every week [I was] exploited by the tabloids, anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it," Oprah said. "And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it."

Oprah also reflected that her size did not define her beauty, and she learned to embrace herself without feeling inadequate for not achieving her desired weight.

There was a time when the TV mogul hesitated to disclose her use of weight loss medications, feeling embarrassed by the stigma attached to it.

"There's a part of me that feels — like I think a lot of people feel with bariatric surgery — that I've got to do it the hard way," she said on Oprah Daily's "The Life You Want" series in 2023.

"I've got to keep climbing the mountains, I've got to keep suffering, and I've got to do that because otherwise I somehow cheated myself."

After much contemplation, she made the bold choice to confront her feelings of embarrassment and have an open conversation with her doctors regarding the possibility of incorporating weight loss medications into her journey toward achieving her desired weight.