Wendy Williams is looking forward to having a jury determine the future of her guardianship, according to her healthcare advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso.

In an exclusive conversation with People, Monterroso revealed that the former talk show host, 60, is eager for her day in court.

"This is something that she's been wanting to say, and she just can't wait to clear the air about being mentally incapacitated," Monterroso stated. "And at the end of the day, she's going to have a trial by jury, and it will be the jury who will be making the decision."

The trial date has not yet been determined, but it will be scheduled following additional evaluations by an independent neurologist.

Williams and her legal team are optimistic that the additional evaluations will prove her mental competency and support her bid to regain control over her affairs.

Monterroso has been a vocal supporter of Williams' fight for independence, especially after a welfare check on March 10, 2025.

She contacted 9-1-1 and wrote to Adult Protective Services, which led authorities to intervene at Williams' assisted living facility.

The former television personality was removed from the facility and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Monterroso described the decision as a strategic effort to gather additional evidence, noting that progress in the case had stalled.

The decision to transport Williams by ambulance was meant to ensure that an independent assessment could be conducted, providing additional documentation of her mental state.

Monterroso claims that Williams "passed" the hospital's mental capacity exams, adding, "She was alert and oriented, and we were satisfied with that." These findings challenge previous assertions that Williams is mentally incapacitated and incapable of managing her affairs.

The judge in #WendyWilliams' guardianship case is fed up with Wendy's "behavior" and wants her moved to another facility — presumably with even tighter restrictions.



Read the full #exclusive👇https://t.co/iYD6akg0qs — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2025

Wendy Williams Questions Dementia Diagnosis Amid Guardianship Battle

Williams' health has been a topic of significant discussion, particularly after her 2023 diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia (PPA) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

However, Monterroso questions whether the diagnosis is accurate, citing similarities between FTD and alcohol-induced dementia.

"Well, there's different stages of FTD, and we don't even know if it is actually FTD because Wendy did drink alcohol," Monterroso explained.

"FTD and alcohol dementia are very similar." She emphasized that alcohol-related dementia is often reversible, while FTD is a progressive condition, What'sTrending Said.

Monterroso further argued that if Williams had FTD, signs of cognitive decline should have been more apparent by now.

Williams has continuously denied claims of incapacitation. In a conversation with Page Six on March 21, she emphasized that she was doing exceptionally well despite claims to the contrary.

Asserting her well-being, she expressed that she is very much alive and deserving of freedom.

In recent months, Williams has expressed dissatisfaction with the assisted living facility where she currently resides. She has described her environment as restrictive and isolating, claiming that she does not belong in a memory care unit.

During a January appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Williams denied having cognitive impairments. He compared her situation to being in prison, expressing frustration over being placed among significantly older individuals with serious health issues.

She has consistently voiced her desire to be released from guardianship and regain her independence.

In an interview with "Good Day New York," she emphasized that she had successfully passed a mental competency test at the hospital.