Former talk show host Wendy Williams was spotted out and about again in New York City on Monday night, marking another public appearance as she continues her legal battle in an attempt to end her court-ordered guardianship.

Williams, 60, arrived at Zou Zou's restaurant at the Pendry Hotel in Hudson Yards on her mobility scooter. The host was dressed in a glamorous outfit featuring a fur coat and boots as she went into the hotel accompanied by her team. Williams appeared focused on enjoying her evening but notably avoided answering any questions related to her recent court hearing when approached by photographers.

The host's silence is likely on purpose, according to TMZ, which noted that the judge overseeing her guardianship is "fed up" with her speaking publicly about her situation. The outlet also alleged that the judge was considering having Williams pull out of the residential facility Coterie and move to a more restrictive facility.

"Tell your client that if she wants a jury she should refrain from trying to poison the jury pool," the judge allegedly wrote in an email to Williams' lawyer.

The guardianship was initially established after Wells Fargo raised concerns about "unusual activity" in Williams' accounts. While Williams initially accepted the arrangement as a protective measure, she now seeks to terminate it, asserting that she is mentally competent in managing her affairs.

Additionally, the former talk show host has publicly alleged mistreatment at Coterie, claiming that she is restricted from accessing fundamental freedoms, including the ability to leave the facility or manage her finances. Williams has also expressed frustration over being unaware of the medications administered to her. Furthermore, she claims her phone was confiscated by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, severely limiting her ability to communicate with family and friends.

She was temporarily removed from Coterie after she threw a note from her window that read, "Help! Wendy!!" She was brought to a hospital for an evaluation of her mental capacity, which she passed with "flying colors."