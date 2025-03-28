Kelly Clarkson is getting real about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer recently opened up about the guilt she feels when she has to miss important moments in her children's lives due to her work schedule.

According to ENews, during a conversation on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Clarkson voiced her frustration with school events being scheduled during work hours.

"Why do schools have things in the middle of the day?" she asked. "They're like, 'Oh your daughter has a performance,' and I'm like, 'Cool, I get to be the bad guy because you scheduled it at 10 am on a Thursday—when we're out here hustling.'"

Clarkson, who shares daughter River, 10, and son Remy, 8, with Blackstock, revealed that her children sometimes compare her to other parents who can attend these events.

"It's funny how different it is because even from a young age, they just assume he can miss things for work, but I can't. It's really interesting."

She acknowledged the emotional toll co-parenting can take, saying, "There's a lot that I keep in because ... co-parenting is fun."

She then imitated a conversation she often has with her kids: "Do you think I just leave and sit in the park all day? Mommy does work, that's okay. Women and men work, it's okay."

Kelly Clarkson made some rare statements about sharing kids with her ex husband after their years-long divorce



Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Dating Struggles Post-Divorce

This isn't the first time Clarkson has opened up about parenting struggles. In a previous interview with KOST 103.5 in November, she shared that her kids were not yet comfortable with the idea of her dating again.

"They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else,'" she said. "I've expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs love too.'"

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for almost seven years before Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020.

Their split was finalized in 2022 after a lengthy legal battle, with Clarkson agreeing to pay Blackstock a one-time settlement of $1.3 million and additional monthly support payments, Life&Style said.

She was granted primary custody of their children, while Blackstock receives visitation one weekend a month.

Since their divorce, Clarkson has been vocal about making sure her children feel secure while also teaching them important life lessons.

"I think the most important thing I've learned in therapy, especially through this divorce, is 'Don't hide everything from your kids,'" she told Variety in 2022.

"Obviously, don't talk about things you shouldn't, but it's okay if they see you cry or have a bad day. It teaches them empathy."