Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson honored Chappell Roan with a cover of Roan's song, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Both Lambert and Clarkson appeared outdoors to perform the song as part of Clarkson's "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on September 24. Prior to the performance of the song, Clarkson and Lambert gushed over Roan.

"This last album specifically is what turned me on to her," Clarkson said of Roan's "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess."

"It's so good," she continued.

Lambert revealed that it was her brother and his husband that showed her Roan and that she became a fan right after that.

"My brother and his husband were like, 'You have to hear this.' They turned me on to her music and I was obsessed," she shared.

The "Run" singer revealed that she had wanted to meet Roan at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, but that she did not get the chance to.

"I just want to tell her she's so brave. I love anything that's authentic," Lambert said.

"Her voice is insane. Her range, how she goes from head voice to chest voice," Clarkson added.

After their kind words, the two Texans joined forces for a cover of "Good Luck, Babe!" The pair stripped down the track and added a little bit of country twang with an addition of an acoustic guitar. Clarkson took the high notes while Lambert provided a lower harmony.

"I love that song! It's such a good song!" Clarkson said after the performance.

Watch Lambert and Clarkson sing Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" below.

After the cover was posted online, people were quick to praise it.

"Kelly Clarkson just gave us the eargasm we didn't know we needed, and she was sitting! Chappell Roan better be gagged—Kelly took that song to another level!" wrote one X user.

Kelly Clarkson just gave us the eargasm we didn’t know we needed, and she was sitting! 😭🔥 Chappell Roan better be gagged—Kelly took that song to another level! pic.twitter.com/i4fHPgFcqA — gab (@owndeceiver) September 24, 2024

"kelly clarkson, the one and only american idol," added another.

kelly clarkson, the one and only american idol pic.twitter.com/R3Ghdz48Rr — alex (@alex_abads) September 24, 2024

"Kelly Clarkson is the best singer of this generation and it's not even close," added someone else.

Kelly Clarkson is the best singer of this generation and it's not even close https://t.co/ejodkEWnH3 — 🌹 (@_monalisavito_) September 24, 2024

Clarkson is famous for her Kellyoake covers, with many people noting that her covers are better than the original versions of songs.

Kelly Clarkson needs to release an album just covering songs at this point. Goated https://t.co/9BWHofuynX — Xena (@ElieSue) September 24, 2024

However, Clarkson previously revealed that she is scared to sing one song for the segment. Clarkson refuses to cover "Despacito."

"I just realized something. You have the one song in history I'm afraid to cover, 'Despacito.' ... And I have practiced so hard, because I love singing in Spanish, or in just different languages. And it's like the biggest song of all time. I'm kind of like, 'You know what? I'm going to leave that alone," Clarkson told Luis Fonsi, while on "The Voice."

There are more Roan covers to come as Entertainment Weekly reports that there are four different Roan covers coming up and two of them will take place during the show's premiere week.

Over the last year, Roan has skyrocketed to fame thanks to the success of "Good Luck, Babe!" The song became her first top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and her highest-peaking song to date.

She also charted several songs on the Hot 100 with other entries being "Hot To Go!," "Casual," "Pink Pony Club" and "Red Wine Supernova."

Read more: Chappell Roan Likens Fame to an 'Abusive Ex' and Vows to Leave if It Becomes 'Dangerous'