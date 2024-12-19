Kelly Clarkson flirted up a storm Thursday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with "Mufasa: The Lion King" voice actor Aaron Pierre.

Pierre appeared alongside fellow stars Tiffany Boone and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the episode. As Clarkson started the interview, she was briefly distracted by Pierre's eyes, describing them as "mesmerizing."

She asked him what color they were and said the camera should get a close-up of them.

"I'll find out," she joked, drawing a laugh from Boone and making Pierre blush.

Clarkson jokingly said he struggled to get past the sound of his voice, while Boone chimed in that all Clarkson was hearing was, "blah blah blah."

A clip of the exchange quickly went viral on TikTok, capturing a bit of a lighthearted moment between the talk show host and actor.

Aaron appeared to be embarrassed by the interaction, while Kelly confessed that it was getting hot in there.

This week also reunited Clarkson with her long-time friend Clay Aiken, who dropped by the show even as Clarkson flubbed and called Aiken an "American Idol Season 2" winner.

As it turned out, Ruben Studdard won that title, with Aiken the runner-up.

For the past year, Clarkson has been honest about her weight loss journey, thanking her relocation to the East Coast for a positive change in her life.

After settling into her new way of life, the show has seen her flaunting her progress through her outfits.