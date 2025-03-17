Kelly Clarkson's unexplained absence from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has left fans concerned, though sources insist there is no need for alarm.

The singer and talk show host has been missing from her program since March 3, aside from brief appearances on March 4 and 5. Since then, guest hosts have stepped in, but viewers remain curious about the reason for her disappearance. Reports as of March 13 confirm Clarkson is doing fine.

According to TMZ, sources revealed that Clarkson is dealing with a "personal matter that does not directly involve her," and it is unrelated to any health issues. She was expected to return on March 13 but did not appear, with Molly Sims hosting on March 14 instead. She was also absent on March 17, making her prolonged leave more mysterious.

On March 3, Simu Liu filled in as an unexpected host. Originally scheduled to promote his film "Last Breath," he was given little notice before stepping in. "I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we're sending her our very best," Liu announced. "I did not know that I was doing this until five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie."

Other guest hosts included Roy Woods, Brooke Shields, and Wanda Sykes. Fans have speculated about her absence, with one writing, "She doesn't need this or any other show. She's worth at least $50 million."

Some believe she may be stepping away from the show, with a fan stating, "She is so done." Others expressed frustration, while some defended her, saying, "Kelly Clarkson will be back at her show. Leave her alone to deal with what is clearly a private personal matter."

No official return date has been announced. Despite this, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was renewed for a seventh season in December, averaging 1.2 million viewers per day.

On March 13, Clarkson also surprised fans with a collaboration with Rascal Flatts, sharing a snippet of their song "I'm Movin' On." The band's ties to Donald Trump caused controversy, as they performed at his inauguration in January. Clarkson has also reduced her social media presence, posting only once since February 17.