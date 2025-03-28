Ye, previously known as Kanye West, is at a low point, a professional and personal crisis as almost all of his business team members have supposedly left him after a string of controversial statements that drew worldwide condemnation.

The disgraced rapper, who recently moved back to a Tokyo hotel, has been at the center of controversy for his inflammatory comments supporting fascism on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

As per DailyMail, sources close to West say that "almost everyone" from his team has left, including longtime manager John Monopoly, who played a pivotal role in West's rise to fame in the early 1990s.

"Everyone has gone," one insider revealed. "Either he's fired them, or they have quit because of his behavior."

Kanye West's Marriage With Bianca Censori

West's tumultuous relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori, is also under strain. Reports indicate that the couple has been living separately in different hotels in Los Angeles for the past month.

An insider suggested to DailyMail that Censori, 30, is seeking distance from West, who has previously made disturbing claims of having "dominion" over her.

Despite the challenges, sources claim that the couple remains "obsessed" with each other. However, their marriage appears precarious.

Following a public incident at the Grammy Awards last month where Censori made a nude appearance on the red carpet—an event choreographed by West—the couple's relationship has come under scrutiny.

Adding to West's troubles, DailyMail reported that he has now been blacklisted in China, causing him to miss out on a lucrative $7 million performance opportunity scheduled for next month at the iconic Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in Lijiang.

West's controversial remarks have not only impacted his personal life but have also led to significant professional repercussions. Shopify recently suspended his online shop for Yeezy after it featured T-shirts adorned with a swastika. Amid this backlash, West made headlines for praising Adolf Hitler and claiming anti-Semitism is a fabrication.

In a statement posted on X earlier this year, West said, "I tour for the money. I'd rather be playing video games than performing."