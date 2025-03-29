YouTube megastar MrBeast and best-selling author James Patterson are joining forces to release a gripping new thriller novel.

According to Deadline, the book, which is already sparking an "eight-figure" bidding war for publishing, film, and TV rights, will feature intense, life-or-death competitions in dangerous locations worldwide.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the most-subscribed YouTuber, with 379 million followers.

Known for his large-scale competitions and philanthropic giveaways, he is now taking his storytelling to the literary world.

Partnering with Patterson—a prolific author famous for the "Alex Cross" series—this marks MrBeast's debut novel and adds another blockbuster title to Patterson's long list of bestsellers.

The novel's premise has been compared to "Squid Game," a series that heavily inspired MrBeast's past YouTube challenges.

According to the book's logline, "Players fight to survive deadly tests held in dangerous locations around the world, as they battle to become 'The One.'"

The project is already attracting major interest. Besides the novel rights, studios are also competing for the film and TV adaptation rights, with offers reportedly reaching eight figures, Consequence said.

Given the success of past adaptations of Patterson's works—such as "Along Came a Spider" and "Zoo"—many expect this story to hit the screen in the near future.

Beast Games Hits 50M Views—Now MrBeast Sets Sights on Publishing

While this is MrBeast's first book, he is no stranger to high-stakes competition content. His "Beast Games" reality show on Prime Video, which launched earlier this year, became the streamer's most-watched unscripted show, racking up 50 million views in just 25 days.

People reports that the show featured 1,000 contestants competing in extreme challenges for a chance to win a historic $10 million cash prize.

His success in reality entertainment has led many to believe his novel could easily transition into a blockbuster film or series.

Patterson, one of the most successful authors in the world, has a history of collaborating with notable figures, including former President Bill Clinton "The President Is Missing", Dolly Parton "Run, Rose, Run," and Michael Crichton "Eruption".

Many of his novels have been adapted into films and TV shows, reinforcing his ability to craft engaging, cinematic stories.

Although the title of the book is still unconfirmed, one working name reportedly considered is "The Most Dangerous Game." However, Deadline states that other options are being explored.