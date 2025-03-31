Veteran "Gossip Girl 'actress Blake Lively isn't making it out of 2025 unscathed, with negative stories from fans and ex-colleague tabloid reports piling up against her.

The most recent incident involves Kaitlyn Cooper, a 27-year-old fan who approached Lively at a luxury hotel in Waco earlier this month.

Cooper shared her thoughts and feelings on the matter in a DailyMail report from Alison Boshoff.

She shared in her story that she saw the actress in the hotel lobby and took a short video to commemorate the moment.

However, her excitement quickly turned to shock when Lively allegedly followed her out to her car and began recording her on her own phone.

According to Cooper, Lively then handed her phone to a security guard, who circled Cooper's vehicle, taking note of her license plate.

The experience frightened Cooper and rattled him to the core.

The incident has reignited discussions about Lively's behavior, particularly in light of previous reports detailing tensions between her and co-star Justin Baldoni during the filming of their upcoming movie "It Ends With Us."

The tensions surfaced last August amid claims of behind-the-scenes drama on set. Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and for a conspiracy to defame her.

In response, Baldoni countersued, claiming that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, effectively sidelined him and undermined his career.

Such lawsuits have emerged as a centerpiece of discourse about Lively's character.

With events playing out as they have, social media has been flooded with input from fans and those in the industry.

TikTok videos dissecting the controversies have gained traction, with some users likening the discussions to a "#MeToo movement for Hollywood's little people."

Snarky Behavior

Adding to the chorus of voices speaking out against Lively is Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian journalist who interviewed the actress in 2016 while promoting the film "Cafe Society."

Flaa described her experience as excruciating, noting that Lively and her co-star Parker Posey spoke over her during the interview and largely ignored her questions.

Flaa remembered one of the most painful moments was when she validated Lively on her pregnancy, Lively replied mock in a sarcastic fashion:

Flaa, who has struggled with infertility issues, described Lively's comment as "like a bullet," leaving her emotionally wounded.

Boshoff says that since Flaa went public, a number of others have come forward with similar accounts of negative experiences with Lively.

Many of these stories come from low-level industry workers—extras and interns—who describe feeling belittled or disrespected by the actress.

One former extra from "Gossip Girl" expressed regret over her experience working alongside Lively, stating it made her reconsider a future in acting altogether.

Film producer Barbara Szeman, who worked with Lively on the 2018 film "A Simple Favor," described her as "the worst actor" she had ever encountered, further alleging that Lively's behavior was often unprofessional and dismissive.

Another stylist who once worked with Lively described her as someone who looks down on those she considers below her and said that Lively largely ignored her after they finished their shoot.

In stark contrast to these accounts is the support Lively receives from her loyal fan base. Her more misbehaving and sarcastic moments are defended by many fans, who say it's all normal considering the amount of fame on her shoulders.

They argue that being constantly pursued by fans and paparazzi can lead to defensive reactions from celebrities.

Lively's representatives have issued statements to DailyMail defending the actress against the wave of negative press.

They argue that the ongoing coverage serves to perpetuate harmful narratives about women who speak out against harassment in Hollywood.

They said that this kind of attention makes other people less willing to come forward with similar stories of being mistreated in the industry.

Lively is set to appear in several high-profile projects in the coming year, including "It Ends With Us," which is expected to be released amid ongoing legal disputes.