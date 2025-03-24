Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala amid legal issues with the actress's co-star Blake Lively.

A source close to the couple told TMZ that Lively and Reynolds are planning to skip this year's star-studded fashion event, which is scheduled for May 5. Their decision comes amid the pair's ongoing legal battle against Lively's "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. However, another source insisted that the decision not to appear at this year's gala was made long before they had legal troubles with Baldoni.

"She's not a Kardashian that goes every year," the source told US Weekly Magazine.

The couple has attended the event intermittently over the years, making their Met Gala debut as a married couple in 2014. They last graced the event in 2022 when they served as co-chairs. Lively stunned in a custom Atelier Versace gown featuring a reversible train that she dramatically revealed on the Metropolitan Museum steps. The gown's colors were designed to evoke the Statue of Liberty's copper and green patina, embodying the gala's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and the dress code "Gilded Glamour."

The 2025 Met Gala, themed "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," aims to present a comprehensive exploration of Black style from the 18th century to the present day. The theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity." Meanwhile, the dress code is "Tailored For You," which is a nod to menswear.

This year's fashion event will feature an impressive lineup of co-chairs, including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair, and Millet will serve as a guest curator for the show.