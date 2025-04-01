John Boyega is speaking bluntly about the racial barriers he faced as a Black lead in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

In a recent documentary, the actor reflected on the cultural resistance he encountered after being cast as Finn in 'The Force Awakens' (2015).

During Apple TV+'s 'Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood,' which premiered March 28, Boyega described 'Star Wars' as a space historically dominated by whiteness.

"Lemme tell ya, 'Star Wars' always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space. It's a franchise that's so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something," he said.

Boyega pushed back at fans who claim diversity has always existed in the franchise. "You can always tell it's something when some 'Star Wars' fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!' It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!"

Williams and Jackson may have had standout roles, but Boyega says the reaction is different when Black actors play central heroes.

"They're OK with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much!' They're pandering."

In 2020, Boyega told GQ that his experience with the franchise was uniquely isolating due to race: "I'm the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race. Let's just leave it like that."

He added, "Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie... 'Black this and black that and you shouldn't be a Stormtrooper.'"

Boyega remains proud of his role—but won't ignore the hate it drew.