Wendy Williams' fight for freedom has received a major boost of support from one of her former co-workers.

Fans have rallied around the former talk show host to show support for Williams, as she fights to be free from her legal guardianship. According to TMZ, a whole crew of people showed up on Tuesday to support Williams.

Among the supporters was the former 'Wendy Williams Show' producer Suzanne Bass. The former pdorcuer revealed that she talks to Williams everyday and that Williams is currently fighting to get her life back.

"She [Williams] feels positive about today and the turnout and she is very thankful for your support," Bass revealed.

Bass revealed that she has "no idea" when Williams will be free, but she hopes that it is "sooner than later."

Read more: Wendy Williams Grabs Dinner in NYC Days After Dropping Note Begging for Help

Williams has been under a court-ordered guardianship since May 2022. The guardianship was initiated after allegations from Wells Fargo that Williams was unable to handle her own finances. Williams' finances are being overseen by guardian Sabrina Morrissey.

Williams has been vocal about her desire to end the guardianship, claiming she is mentally competent and capable of managing her own affairs.

The former television personality has described her living situation in a New York assisted-living facility as restrictive, likening it to a "luxury prison".

Williams fate will be decided by a jury, a decision that Williams is reportedly "excited" to have and her team is optimistic that the additional psychiatric evaluations she is set to have will only further prove her mental capacity.