Wendy Williams is telling it all when it comes to her health amid her ongoing guardianship battle.

The former talk show host called into 'The View' on March 14 where she discussed her recent hospitalization, revealing that she had "a little agita." Despite the setback, Williams asserted that she is not incapacitated despite a judge's ruling.

"It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don't have it. How dare they say I have incapacitation? I do not," she shared.

Wendy Williams phones in for an interview on The View. pic.twitter.com/OpXcCIWSq7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2025

Williams has been in her guardianship since 2022. The situation arose when Wells Fargo froze her accounts, citing concerns about potential financial exploitation and irregularities. Subsequently, a New York court appointed Sabrina Morrissey as her financial guardian in May 2022 to oversee her assets and ensure their proper management.

The guardianship has imposed significant restrictions on Williams' personal freedoms. She has described her living situation as a "luxury prison," according to The Sun. Williams' attorney recently filed an emergency petition to move her to less restrictive housing, and efforts are underway to terminate the guardianship.

She has spoken out against the guardianship, declaring she needs a new guardian and that she needs them to back off.

Williams has long been declared she is mentally stable, saying in an interview with 'The Breakfast Club' "I am not cognitively impaired."

Williams is not the only celebrity to be put into a guardianship as Britney Spears was famously in one from 2008-2021. During that time, her father, Jamie Spears, as well as attorney Andrew M. Wallet served as the conservators. It was also managed by her former businesses manager Lou M. Taylor.

Spears accused her family and management of abuse and she would go on to win her case, granting her freedom.