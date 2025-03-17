Wendy Williams was seen enjoying a dinner outing in New York City on Saturday, just days after she was removed from her assisted living facility following a plea for help.

The former talk show host, 60, dined at Tucci, an Italian restaurant in the city's NoHo neighborhood, arriving in a motorized scooter and sporting a fur-trimmed coat and bold red lip. Saturday's dinner comes days after Williams went out to another dinner at the NoHo spot with her niece, Alex Finnie. It is worth noting that Coterie, the assisted care facility where the former talk show host stayed, filed a police report claiming Finnie broke the law by taking Williams to dinner, per TMZ.

Additionally, the dinner comes just two days after the talk show host was removed by the New York Police Department (NYPD) from Coterie, an assisted living facility, after she dropped a troubling note out of her window that allegedly read: "Help! Wendy!!" She was later transported to a local hospital where she underwent an evaluation to assess her mental capacity.

Williams, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has stated that Williams is "cognitively impaired" and "incapacitated" due to her condition. However, Williams has publicly disputed this, claiming she is mentally sound and seeking to end the guardianship.

During her hospital visit, Williams reportedly passed a psychological evaluation with a perfect score. Despite this, her guardian has requested a new assessment, which is expected to be completed this spring.

In an interview on The View on Friday, March 14, Williams addressed her hospitalization, stating she needed "a breath of fresh air" and medical attention for her thyroid. She also reiterated her desire to regain independence, saying, "I need them to stop hovering over me."