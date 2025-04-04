Kim Delaney appears to have mended her relationship with husband James Morgan after both were arrested in connection with a reported domestic incident.

Just days after authorities were called to their Los Angeles home, the 'NYPD Blue' star posted a warm birthday tribute to Morgan on Instagram, accompanied by a lavish floral arrangement. "Birthday Boy, 55!!!!! Your wife loves you, my guy!🌹," Delaney wrote alongside a picture of the bouquet.

She paired the post with Chris Stapleton's song 'Joy of My Life,' adding to the sentimental tone of the message.

Despite the cheerful birthday wishes, many followers reacted with disbelief due to the recent turmoil. One Instagram user commented, "wtf?? are we supposed to all forget what happened last week?😮" Another added, "I'm confused? 🤔"

Some were more sarcastic, with a follower writing, "You get one phone call and you order flowers for him?" Others added remarks like "Nothing like flowers after a mowdown."

The couple was taken into custody on March 29 following a "heated argument that turned physical," according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ. The conflict allegedly escalated after ongoing tension throughout the week.

Morgan reportedly claimed that Delaney attempted to hit him with her car and presented video evidence to deputies. Delaney, in turn, contacted police the next morning, stating that Morgan had returned after leaving the house.

Delaney was reportedly charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan faced a misdemeanor battery charge.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told Page Six that no charges would be filed "due to insufficient evidence." District Attorney Nathan Hochman noted the matter could be reopened if new evidence or witnesses arise.

The pair married in October 2022. This marks Delaney's third marriage.