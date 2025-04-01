Cardi B has leveled serious allegations against her estranged husband, Offset, amid their ongoing divorce battle.

During a live conversation on X Spaces, Cardi B claimed Offset has been harassing her and engaging in alarming behavior, including making threats of murder-suicide and sharing intimate videos of the two with her rumored boyfriend.

"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," she said. "Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex."

She further claimed that Offset had been leaving her explicit voice messages whenever she went out of town, noting that her ex-husband was attempting to pull her self-esteem "to the ground."

The allegations come as the former couple navigates a contentious divorce. Cardi filed for divorce in 2024 after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking primary custody of their three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September 2024. This marks the second time Cardi has filed for divorce from Offset; the first occurred in 2020 but was later withdrawn.

Following the filing, Cardi B seemingly accused Offset of cheating on her and even working with his mother to steal from the "Bodak Yellow" rapper during their relationship. She did not give any additional information about the alleged robbery.

Offset has not publicly responded to the accusations. Representatives for both parties have remained silent despite widespread media coverage.

The interview comes after Cardi B sparked dating rumors with NFL star Stefon Diggs following their Valentine's Day outing in Miami. The rapper and the Houston Texans wide receiver were spotted arriving at a hotel together in the early hours of Feb. 14.