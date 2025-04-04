Diddy is facing two new charges that stem from incidents as recent as last year.

Diddy has been hit with an additional charge of sex trafficking as well as an additional charge of transportation to engage in prostitution, People reports. The indictment was filed on April 4 and accuses Diddy of using force and fraud to make a woman victim engage in commercial sex acts between 2021 and 2024.

The new indictment claims that the rapper was involved in transporting the woman and others to take part in prostitution, also alleging that Diddy would lure others under the guise of romantic relationships as well as the threats and force.

Diddy's additional charges come as his trial date nears, and brings his total of charges against him from three to five. The rapper is slated to got to trail on May 5, 2025. He has pleaded not guilty to the first charges brought against him. The trail is slated to take place at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City. At this time, Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.